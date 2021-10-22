Shark fan who kicked off Exploitation of Sharks Film Festival

Fabian Delage has devoted much of his life to sharks. but instead of the bottom of the ocean Diving in to see their mating rituals or eating patterns for themselves, she organized the All About Shark Film Festival. occupation Paris shark festivalIts events last month featured top shark movies and TV shows, as well as some shark documentaries.

This particular sub-genre of exploitative films, which targets a niche audience or mimics certain trends, first became popular in cinema. jaws And it has continued to capture the attention of a certain audience ever since. We talked to Delage about his passion and asked him why shark movies still have such incredible appeal.

VICE: Hi Fabian, how do you become a fan of this genre?

Fabiano Delage: Started jaws to look. It really is a rite of passage, a kind of baptism. Before calling yourself a shark purge enthusiast, I think you should have seen them at least ten times.

Tell us about your first time jaws Zig.

I was eight and I was at my nanny’s house. I was already crazy about sharks, but I had never seen a horror movie before. I was playing with my machines in front of the TV while the nanny watched the movie with her husband. I only took a few clips, but some of the scenes were really scary, so I thought about it a lot later.

I was terrified and amazed at the same time, just like everyone else jaws See first. Then I saw everything on video. You don’t immediately become a shark fan – in fact, you basically have nightmares at first – but the experience stays with you.

Why is the shark such a sinister movie?

Sharks embody our fear of the unknown and the depths. The ocean is a world that does not belong to man. It’s a hostile environment: you can’t see the bottom, you can’t stand, and before you know it, you think about all the creatures that might suddenly catch you. Steven Spielberg played on those fears and created a sea monster, a cinematic monster.

What shark movie did you see next?

In the early 1990s, the only new shark movies to hit theaters were Italian shark exploits, which were out of reach for traditional viewers. [In de jaren tachtig verschenen er zeer veel B-horrorfilms in Italië, waaronder veel haaienfilms, maar die werden niet op grote schaal in het buitenland gedistribueerd.]

That’s why I went to see a relay race jaws on videotape to consider. jaws 2 1978 is the best sequel ever. The studio made a lot of money out of it: it cost only 26 million, which they paid about ten times over. After that, they made other great complements: 3D jaws since 1983 and Jaws: revenge Since 1987. Of course it’s a matter of taste, but I still like it. I only see them as pure entertainment. And don’t forget that they have paved the way for many more films.

What role do shark movies play in the B-movie world?

It is one of the main subspecies. I like shark movies more than slasher movies, which I find quite repetitive. Sure, some things keep repeating themselves in shark movies, like the moment “Do we have to close the beach or not?”? – But he’s the type that never gets old. deep blue sea 1999 proves it once again.

Loading... Advertisements This film was truly a stepping stone to shark exploits as we know them today – it was the first film to combine CGI sharks and mechanical sharks. Sharknado from 2013 and Sharktopus Since 2010, it has allowed audiences to enjoy not only the fun side of shark movies, but the thrill as well. Forget your mind, grab some beer and popcorn and enjoy.

Do you prefer GCI sharks or mechanical shark models?

Both of them. in a ghost shark From a 2013 cinematic nonsense, they combined mechanical sharks with a green screen. I really like these movies.

shallow It has done pretty well since 2016, but the idea of ​​a shark chasing its prey like crazy isn’t very realistic. But technically, the CGI effects were some of the best I’ve ever seen. I also enjoyed it 47 meters below, which contains an insane attack scene, and the sequel 47 meters of descent: without restrictions. There really is something for everyone.

Why did you also screen documentaries at your festival?

Not only did I want to show bad B-movies, I also wanted to honor sharks. The documentaries address important issues: they denounce the slaughter of sharks by governments around the world and try to find solutions to keep the species out of people’s hands as much as possible. I have dived with sharks and am active in my own way. Shark movies can get people to dig deeper into sharks and find out how to protect them.

Do you think people are more aware of these problems now?

I think some people are open to the NGO message like guardian of the sea from Shark expedition to Francewho were also present at the festival. People know that sharks are not as dangerous as they are portrayed – they are more likely to die from a bee sting or a mosquito bite. The purpose of my festival was to dispel myths about sharks and draw attention to these issues.

Will you make your own shark movie?

I once did a pilot for a series that drew inspiration from my world Meg Since 2018. Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough money for post-production and as we used a lot of green screens, the project didn’t come with anything. I don’t think the series will ever come out, which is a shame. it was about the guy Jurassic ParkLike the world, but in the Mariana Trench, where people decided to build an underwater park for millionaires.

What movies do you recommend to our readers?

Emissary: ​​Shark Cull From 2021, without a doubt. This is a documentary that illustrates the Australian government’s efforts to control sharks in the country. The government wants to make sure the sharks no longer get close to the coast and swimmers, but this ultimately leads to total extermination. Major activists, such as Ramsay Ocean occupation Madison StewartThey appear in it and there are many beautiful pictures of great white sharks.

This article originally appeared on VICE France.