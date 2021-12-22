Shark, Ghostbusters, and other classics have stricter bans

It happens in the UK, where a lot of bizarre things have happened in recent years. The commission that is responsible for assigning the indications relating to the usability of the film according to age, or the classic “forbidden to minors of”, has decided to reshape the evaluations of some classics of the past, including The shark, Ghostbusters and other highly successful and popular films.

The reason the British Board of Film Classification made this decision is soon said. The commission in fact considered reviewing decisions taken many years ago when the sensitivity of society was different and it was therefore appropriate to update those choices to make them current.

Chris Davies, one of the heads of the BBFC, stated regarding these new standards that “our role is to keep abreast of changes in society, making sure our standards meet what UK citizens expect“.

But here and in the following pages we look in detail at what happened to some films that fans of great cinema know well.

The shark

One of Steven Spielberg’s masterpieces, has gone from PG (Parental Guidance, or the presence of an adult recommended for the youngest) to 12, which means that all those under 12 must necessarily be accompanied by an adult.

READ ALSO: Valerie Taylor and The Shark, against the damage caused by Steven Spielberg

The reason is that the threats and mutilations shown in some scenes needed a tighter evaluation and the 12A did not exist in 1975 when the film first passed the censorship committee.