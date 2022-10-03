Shark in Florida appears in flooded streets after Hurricane Ian

Social media users spotted a shark swimming through the streets of Florida. Photo: Capture of the video Twitter @ArmandoSalguero

In social networks, a video of a swimming shark in a flooded Fort Myers neighborhood, Florida (USA.). This event was recorded on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The recording that is now viral shows to a big fish and dark with pointed dorsal fins splashing. This video was made when the Hurricane Ian began to hit southwestern Florida, causing extensive flooding and devastation.

Video was shared on Twitter

has accumulated more than 13.6 million of visits in Twitter. The author of the video and local real estate developer, Dominic Cameratta, spoke to US media and confirmed that he shot the video from his backyard on Wednesday morning when saw something “splashing” in the yard flooded from your neighbor.

I didn’t know what it was, I just looked like a fish or something like that,” he said. “I got closer and all my friends were like, ‘That looks like a shark!'”

Although at first the experts thought it was a false video, several news agencies verified its veracity.

Experts explain the event

Experts have had different opinions about what kind of animal it is. However, Yannis Papastamatiou, a marine biologist who studies shark behavior at Florida International University, said that most sharks flee from the shallow bays before hurricanesbut it could be a shark that was accidentally swum in a creek or was swept away.

“Assuming the location and date data are correct, it is likely that this shark was washed ashore with rising sea levels,” the experts explained.

The destruction that Ian left

The passage of the hurricane Ian for Florida left a path of destruction, especially in the southwest and center of this southern state, where there are more than 2.6 million people without powerthousands continue to be trapped in their homes flooded with water, some roads are impassable and the authorities speak of two possible deaths.

“It crushed us,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s Good Morning America.

In Lee County, where Fort Myers and Ian’s impact zone sit, roads and bridges remain impassable, keeping thousands of people caught in their homes and, those who have not lost the connection, ask for help to the 911 emergency number, some of whom are being rescued by helicopters.

