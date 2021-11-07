Shark tears a man into the sea under the eyes of four kids

One shark 4.5 meters long he attacked and mauled Paul Millachip in the sea a few meters from the beach of Port Beach a North Fremantle (Australia), under the eyes of four kids who were aboard a rubber dinghy, not far from the port. The tragedy occurred yesterday morning and the man’s body, dragged by the shark, was never found.

The victim was identified by Australian police as Paul Millachip, a 57-year-old married father of two, who announced that they had suspended searches for the man at 4pm (local time) on Sunday.

Paul Millachip’s wife in tears, who told the Australian newspapers that her husband died doing what he loved most and was a “great dad”: the couple, in fact, trained on the beach two or three times a week, and after running Paul Millachip loved to swim not far from the shore.

Heroes kids

Australian police said at a press conference that they had been alerted by some teenagers who witnessed the shark attack very closely: “Four kids saw what was happening in the water, when a person was attacked by a shark – he said the police -. The young people immediately alerted the emergency services and like real heroes they warned the other boys who were surfing near where the tragedy happened and then pulled other swimmers out of the water ».