Shark – The first shark and other dangerous predators of the cinema

Shark – The First Shark: A picture from the film

Man versus animals. The predator that becomes prey. That it is part of a vengeance by that same man-subjugated nature (giving rise to a line of films called eco-vengeance) or an unexpected situation, the clash between the human being and the wild world has given rise to high-tension films to be rediscovered. Because when the roles are reversed, when it is man who has to survive from a submissive and dangerous position, those primordial fear mechanisms are triggered. Primordial like the creature featured in Shark – The first shark, the film available in the Infinity catalog that offers us the opportunity to rediscover some classics, including new cult and inevitable cinematic pearls, which bring to the stage the epic conflict between life and death. Excluding the most inventive science fiction here are some of the films featuring dangerous predators.

1. The Shark (1975)

Roy Scheider in a scene from Jaws

We could only start with one of Steven Spielberg’s masterpieces, the first successful summer blockbuster and cornerstone of tension cinema. Shark is a timeless classic that perfectly strikes the balance between tension and horror in telling the story of a trio of men who decide to go hunting for a huge and ravenous white shark that is ruining the bathing season on the island of Amity. With some of the most memorable sequences in film history and an unforgettable soundtrack, Jaws is still part of the finest film history today.

The Shark – the saga: a 45-year long terror

2. Piraña (1978)

Piranha: a scene from the movie

From the success of Spielberg’s film comes this horror at times parody directed by Joe Dante, one of the undisputed masters of low-budget films. Originally released in 1979, Piraña stages the starving fish of the title, genetically modified and capable of living in fresh and salt waters, which will give the inhabitants of Lost River Lake a hard time. The film was a moderate success and spawned not only a sequel directed by James Cameron, but also a series of films that attempted to emulate the success of Spielberg’s film.

3. Cujo (1983)

A scene from Cujo

Can man’s best friend turn on him? This is the premise of Cujo, a film based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King which sees a docile Saint Bernard transform into a bloodthirsty beast due to the bite of a bat. It will be the beginning of a nightmare that will involve the town of Castle Rock, an imaginary place in Maine, the protagonist of many of the writer’s stories. The film was one of the successes of 1983, at least in America, becoming over time a cult title that never ceases to attract the attention of fans.

4. Anaconda (1997)

The Anaconda poster

In its own way, Anacoda is a true 90s classic. This 1997 film stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Jon Voight grappling with a monstrous force living inside the forest near the Amazon. A television crew, intent on shooting a documentary on the disappearance of a local population, will be attacked by the dangers of the forest and, above all, by this gigantic anaconda capable of devouring human beings. The success of the first chapter gave rise to a series of films, albeit of fluctuating quality.

5. Lake Placid (1999)

The Lake Placid poster

Between horror and comedy, Lake Placid is another cult movie from the nineties. This time the ravenous man-eating predator is a crocodile who can’t wait to fill his stomach in a Maine lake. Also in this case there will be moments of tension and a good dose of carnage that will please all fans of the genre. In the cast a couple of protagonists like Bill Pullman and Bridget Fonda who will immerse you in the right atmosphere of a cinematic decade of healthy and pure entertainment.

6. Prey – The Hunt is Open (2007)

A scene from the film Prey

A family safari turns into a struggle for survival. This is the idea of ​​Darrell James Roodt, director of Prey – The Hunt is Open. The family of an American engineer named Tom Newman decides to go on a wilderness safari and are soon attacked by a group of lions. Locked in the jeep, without weapons or a working telephone, they will have to try to sell their skin dearly and not get eaten while waiting for help. Tension and healthy entertainment come together in this film to be rediscovered.

7. The Gray (2012)

The Gray: one of the ravenous wolves that hunts down the protagonists of the film who survived a plane crash

From the warm savannah we move to the cold, equally wild, wilderness of Alaska. The protagonist of The Gray is John Ottway played by Liam Neeson, a hunter who, after a plane crash, will have to test all his knowledge and experience to survive a pack of gray wolves. Joe Carnahan delivers to the viewer an unforgettable thriller that combines growing tension with some philosophical themes. The ending, at the same time cathartic and exciting, best closes a story that does not leave the viewer indifferent.

8. 47 meters (2017)

47 meters: Claire Holt and Mandy Moore in a moment of the film

Lisa and Kate are two sisters who decide to challenge themselves and travel to Mexico to experience an extreme experience: locking themselves in a cage and sinking into the waters populated by white sharks. During the dive, something does not go as it should and the two sisters, locked in the cage, find themselves 47 meters deep at the mercy of the sharks. Extreme survival in this film that was a moderate success at the box office so as to be able to give life to a sequel released two years later.

From Lo Squalo at 47 meters: drowning in the deepest terror

9. Shark – The first shark (2018)

The Meg: Jason Statham in a photo from the film

Action hero Jason Statham is Jonas Taylor, an underwater explorer who discovers an unknown and deeper section of the Mariana Trench. From there comes the last specimen of megalodon, a gigantic and primitive shark that was thought to have been extinct for at least two million years. Perfect as an entertainment film, Shark – The First Shark promises fun and entertainment. An ideal title to be rediscovered in view of the sequel to be released next year.

10. Crawl – Trapped (2019)

Crawl – Trapped: a scene from the film with Kaya Scodelario

Quentin Tarantino’s favorite movie of 2019, which impressed him in cinematic terms. Incredible, but true, this small but successful film directed by Alexandre Aja manages in its simplicity to involve the viewer by giving him exactly the film he expects. Crawl – Trapped follows the story of the young Haley who, after the arrival of a hurricane, will go in search of her father to find him in the flooded cellar of her house, at the mercy of ferocious alligators. Thus will begin a struggle with ingenuity to get out of it safe and sound.