Sharks are back to bite after the pandemic – Magazine

As many as 73 bites of shark in 2021. The attacks of sharks return to growth after the pandemic which, in 2020, effectively emptied (also) the beaches of all the world. A sign of the times. The most aggressive shark is always the one White and the most affected country is the United States of America, especially the Atlantic coast. TO risk there are mainly categories of people who spend more time in the low waves, such as surfers and retirees. The data were processed by the International Shark Attack File from the Florida Museum of Natural History which also explains the precautions to avoid attacks.

Shark bites increase

2021 registered 73 cases of shark bites all over the world. An upward trend compared to 2020, when the shark bites were “only” 52, the lowest figure of the last 10 years.

The number of fatal assaultswith six deaths on the coasts of Australia, New Caledonia, New Zeland, South Africa, Brazil and the United States. The main culprit of these deaths are the great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias), those told by Steven Spielberg in the film The shark.

The countries in the world with the most attacks by sharks

The IFAS report also analyzes the countries that reported the most shark bites. Leading the ranking, also for 2021, are the United States with 47 bites, 64% of the total. Most of the attacks (42) were recorded on the Atlantic coast of the country. In second place there is Australia with 12 attacks, with a decrease compared to the average of the last 5 years, which was 16 bites. Third place for Brazil and New Zealand, with 3 attacks by sharks and then Canada, Ecuador and St. Kitts and Nevis which only recorded one attack.

The categories “under attack” and tips for avoiding shark bites

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File the decline in cases of shark bites of recent years is not solely attributable to the pandemic. According to Gavin Naylor – director of the Florida Museum shark research program – “the overall decline of shark bite deaths is likely due to a combination of protocols beach safety improved worldwide and to a decrease in number of sharks of various species in coastal waters “.

Most individuals (51%) bitten by sharks – researchers say – were surfers or boarderscategories of people who spend a significant amount of time in the water, especially in areas where the sea is shallow and low and long waves (perfect for surfing) create the perfect habitat for bindings.

ISAF explains that to avoid the assaults should be avoided sketches when bathing (so as not to be mistaken by sharks for fish in distress) and not wearing jewelry which can glow in the sunlight and look like scales to hungry sharks.