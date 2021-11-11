Sharks spotted in the Thames – that’s why they swim in the river’s waters

Until now The shark, the film by Steven Spielberg, he had been able to see himself on a summer evening on a cinema boat sailing on the Thames. Since yesterday, at least according to what the BBC, real sharks have been sighted, tracked and recorded along the Thames. The fish discovery that is going around the world has been made public by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). The report on the river that cuts the British capital longitudinally highlighted a number of important changes since the river was declared “biologically dead”In 1957. The Thames has seen a new increase in its range of birds, marine mammals and natural habitats since roughly the early 1990s. According to ZSL scientists climate change has increased the temperature of London’s watercourse by 0.2 degrees over the past few years and that in the waters of the Thames, which flow for over 215 miles, live more than 100 species of fish including several species of sharks such as the star hound and the dogfish. Among other things, the report also states that the water quality has improved, with dissolved oxygen concentrations showing an increase from 2007 to 2020. “Estuaries are one of our neglected and threatened ecosystems – said Alison Debney of ZSL – They provide us with clean water, protection from floods and are an important nursery for fish and other wild animals. The Thames Estuary and its associated “blue carbon” habitats are of fundamental importance in our fight to mitigate climate change and build a strong and resilient future for nature and people “.