Sharna Burgess Details Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox Met Her Baby

Can we say blended family?

Sharna Burgess revealed that Megan Fox met her and Brian Austin Green’s baby Zane.

“She came over and snuggled up to Zane, which was wonderful and really cool to see,” the 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” pro told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

He continued, “She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby, and he is.

“It’s amazing how calm it is. He doesn’t cry. We haven’t had any tears yet. It is such a social butterfly! It’s like, ‘Oh, are you going to hug me now? Cool! Without worries.’ And he just goes into anybody’s arms and relaxes.”

Burgess added that Green, 49, and Fox’s three children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, are “obsessed” with their new baby brother.

“They come every morning, sneak in, tiptoe around, to see if they can see baby Zane. They love to give him love and kisses,” she gushed.

Burgess gushed over how social her son is. sharnaburgess/Instagram

“They just love him so much. They think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” added the dancer, noting that the children “keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows up.”

As an only child, Burgess said seeing her son be so loved by so many people is a dream come true.

“Zane has become a big family, and there is so much love and support, and everyone is so excited to have him here. … It means a lot to me that he grows up in this family,” he shared.

Burgess and Green started dating in 2020 and welcomed their first child together in June. Getty Images

Burgess added that watching Green father her nearly 1-month-old baby made her fall in love with him all over again.

“He is such an active and involved father, and I knew that from [seeing] him with [his other] kids,” she said excitedly. “He is such a beautiful soul.”

In addition to being a hands-on father, Burgess said Green is also a thoughtful partner, especially when he was recovering from his unplanned C-section.

“He was such a gift bringing me everything I needed, always kind to me and encouraging me to take time to rest,” she said.

“That first time I go to the bathroom is scary, and he’s there supporting me, not in the bathroom obviously,” she added with a smile, “but he’s also that emotional support for me.”

After his split from Green in 2020, Fox moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. Getty Images

Fox, 36, meeting Green and Burgess’s baby only adds to the mutual and continuing goodwill between the exes since they finalized their divorce in February.

The former couple met on the set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004 when the “Jennifer’s Body” actress was just 18 years old. Two years later, they were engaged and living together.

Fox first filed for divorce in August 2015, but a year later, she and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum got back together when she became pregnant with their third child. They eventually resigned for the second time in early 2020.

Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, whom he got engaged to in January, and Green began dating Burgess in October 2020.

