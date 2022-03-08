Sharna Burgess: I don’t compare myself to Brian Austin Green’s ex Megan Fox

ads

There is no bad blood here.

Sharna Burgess says she doesn’t compare to Megan Fox, her boyfriend Brian Austin Green’s “amazing” ex-wife.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Green, called Fox “herself and an amazing woman” during an Instagram Q&A on Monday.

Burgess, 36, made the reveal in response to a fan who asked, “How do you deal with following in Megan Fox’s footsteps?”

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these kinds of questions, but I think a lot of women have a hard time comparing themselves to their partners. [ex] or other women in general,” she wrote.

“This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partners [ex] it is dangerous. If you live by that idea, it will lead to the same result. The end of the relationship. You are a unique woman, do not follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

Brian Austin Green was previously married to Megan Fox. JB Lacroix

Burgess continued, arguing that “society” portrays women as “sexual and competitive sex” who “can’t be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever she is to you) has. ”

“We are measured by our appearance and our weight more than anything else weighs us down,” he said. “Remember that women are amazing and powerful creatures.”

She added: “We don’t need to put others down to feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and encouraging each other is what really makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that’s something you realize over time.”

Burgess and Green competed together on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Eric McCandless

Burgess and Green, 48, first sparked dating rumors in December 2020 after they were photographed spending the holidays together.

The two have been seemingly inseparable ever since, packing up the PDA in public and while competing together on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Burgess, who is expecting a baby with Green, has been documenting her pregnancy journey through Instagram. sharnaburgess/Instagram

Last month, Burgess and Green announced the exciting news of their pregnancy by posing together in a series of adorable photos taken on the beach.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Always bigger, always expanded and deeper. Always abundant and unconditional 💙,” Burgess wrote in a post shared on Instagram a few weeks later. “Baby Boy July 4th (sort of) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing up, and I love you. How did we get so lucky?

Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. Juan Ocampo

Green was married to Fox, 35, from 2010 to 2021. The two share three children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star has since moved on with musician Machine Gun Kelly, who popped the question in a romantic proposal earlier this year.

