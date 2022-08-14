Sharon Corrales: The great U-20 goalkeeper that is missing in the Tricolor arc

Corrales is in Colombia training with América de Cali

Editorial Office – A “communication error” is what deprived Sharon Corrales defend the framework of Costa Rica in the U-20 Women’s World Cup, since the great Costa Rican goalkeeper plays for América de Cali in Colombia, where she is very loved by her fans.

Corrales is 19 years old and A few months ago she celebrated the title of champion of the coffee league with América de Cali, where the tica played a key role.

Despite this, the goalkeeper with a past by Alajuelense FF was not summoned by José Catoya, Venezuelan coach of the U-20 Women’s Team, who excluded Rodríguez, who despite his quality and being in one of the best clubs in South America was left out.

Instead of Sharon, Catoya summoned three other archers and in the debut of the Tricolor was Genesis Pérez, who was nervous and misguided in the framework of Costa Rica, generating a wave of criticism towards the goalkeeper of Club Sport Herediano.

But the absence of Corrales was due to an unfortunate “communication error”since Sharon was in the microcycles prior to the final list of the Tricolor, but had to return to Colombia to solve a visa issue that he had to do.

The national helmsman said at the press conference when he announced the 21 final calls, he did not receive any response from the Costa Rican goalkeeper and for that reason he did not call her to the universal appointment that he makes in the country, which Corrales categorically denied.

The goalkeeper of América de Cali said on her social networks that at no time did he reject a call and that he simply did not speak to Catoya due to confusion, generating a communications error that has Sharon watching the World Cup on TV.

Unfortunately, the absence of Corrales seems to weigh on the national teambecause her experience in clubs such as Atlético Chiriquí in Panama and América de Cali in Colombia made her the most appropriate to take care of the Costa Rica goal.

Also read: Genesis Pérez: The most criticized by the Ticos after the bitter defeat of the U-20 women’s Sele

After not being summoned, the goalkeeper will continue to focus on América de Caliwith which they will have the opportunity to play the Women’s Copa Libertadores in October.