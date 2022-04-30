Health

Sharon Osbourne reveals tearfully that her husband contracted covid-19

(CNN) — Sharon Osbourne is taking time off from her new job to help her husband through Covid-19.

“The Talk UK”, Osbourne’s new talk show, tweeted on Thursday a video in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive for the virus.

“But I’ve talked to him and he’s fine,” Osbourne said. “I’m really worried about Ozzy right now,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne said her rocker husband, 73, had gone two years without contracting the virus “and it’s just (typical of) Ozzy’s luck that he’s got it now.”

Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in London in June 2018.

In 2020, Ozzy Osbourne shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He has had various health problems since 2019, including a severe infection and a fall.

Sharon Osbourne said she was planning to fly home from the UK to be with her husband and was hoping to return to the show next week.

“We will get a negative (test) result by next week,” he said.

