Sharon Osbourne shares her disappointment over her latest facelift

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(CNN) — Sharon Osbourne shared that her most recent facelift made her feel like she looked like a cyclops.



The 69-year-old TV personality underwent a five-and-a-half-hour cosmetic procedure in October. However, when she had the bandages removed, she was shocked at the “horrendous” results, as her face looked lopsided.

In an interview given to the daily The Sunday Times from the UK, Osbourne recounted his initial shock: “It looked like one of those damned mummies they wrap up (with bandages).”

According to Osbourne, the operation “hurt a lot” and the original result was far from what she expected.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. (To the surgeon) I said, ‘This has to be a joke.’ One eye was different from the other. He looked like a f***ing Cyclops,” the star told the newspaper.

Osbourne, who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, said her husband even offered to finance a fix, telling her: “No matter what it takes, we’ll do it again.”

Despite her initial disgust, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge said she decided to let her face settle and is now happy with the way she looks.

Osbourne has been open about her cosmetic procedures before, including a previous facelift she had in 2019.

“I had this thing where they put my mouth up and then for the first week it was like I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can barely feel my mouth now, to be honest,” she said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that year. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and raised on one side and I looked like Elvis and the guys and Ozzy were like, ‘Why are you growling at me? And I was like, ‘I’m not growling; I’m not doing anything.'”

The latest revelation about Osbourne’s surgery comes weeks after he announced he would host a prime-time talk show opposite Piers Morgan on Britain’s new TalkTV channel.

Osbourne stepped down from his regular spot on CBS’s daytime talk show “The Talk” in 2021, following a heated argument about racism with his black co-host Sheryl Underwood, during which he defended Morgan over her controversial departure from “Good Morning.” Britain” on ITV.