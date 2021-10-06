News

Sharon Stone against Meryl Streep: “I was better”

No.did not use half measures Sharon Stone, who went straight to the point talking about Meryl Streep, one of the most popular actresses in the panorama of world cinema. The interpreter of Basic Instinct gave a long interview to Zoomer magazine. A chat that was actually posted a month ago and that at the end of May he had made no noise. Then a New York subway stop was named after the Streep and someone has seen fit to take up those words to put discord between the two.

Basically, Stone stated that, while acknowledging his great talent, the figure of Streep is built by the entertainment world, which has chosen her as a touchstone to judge all the other actresses. A discussion that arose when the journalist of the magazine, talking about the 2019 film The Laundromat (Panama Papers in the Italian version), said: “You finally got to work with Meryl Streep”. And it was that “finally” that Stone didn’t like.

«The business – says Sharon – was built in a way that we should all envy and admire Meryl. Only she has to be the “good one”. And everyone should compete with Meryl. I think Meryl is a wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, honestly, there are also other equally talented actresses ».

La Stone increased the dose: “I’ve been a better bad guy than Meryl. And I’m sure she would confirm it too. Meryl Streep wouldn’t have been good at Basic Instinct or in Casino, I have been better. I know it and you know it too. ‘ Later the interpreter of Casino corrected the shot on Twitter, but the controversy had already broken out. Now the question everyone asks is how the person concerned took these words. But at the moment he is silent, aware that it would make no sense to enter the discussion.

