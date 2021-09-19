Sharon Stone against those who criticize Christian Bale’s excesses: “Grow”

Sharon Stone defends her colleague Christian Bale and those talented actors known for their difficult character on the set, accusing those who criticize them of childishness.

Sharon Stone defends the colleague Christian Bale, known for its intemperance on the set, taking sides against those who complain about the behavior of certain actors.

Act of Strength: Sharon Stone in a scene from the film

Guest of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to present his memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon Stone explains: “I don’t talk so much for myself, but I see him with other such brilliant actors. Christian Bale, who completely transforms into someone else, whether he plays George Bush or plays an anorexic or a broker who suffers from OCD becomes a person. different”.

The actress refers to Bale’s strong temperament. In 2009, a video emerged in which the actor lashed out at a light man on the set of Terminator Salvation. After apologizing for the outburst, his demeanor left him the label of a difficult actor to work with, but for Sharon Stone, this is no big deal.

“People want to meddle in his business while he tries to completely transform himself into another person” Stone continues. “He explodes ‘Leave me alone!’ and so they criticize him for not being available to them. I find him childish, maybe they should grow up. “

