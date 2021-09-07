Sharon Stone attacks Meryl Streep: overrated

Una fall of style caused by spite or a sacrosanct truth that no one had the courage to say? It is difficult to establish whether, to make the allegations of Sharon Stone, 63 years old, has been an envy hatched for years or, simply, a serene awareness. The fact is that the actress of Casino he “attacked” indirectly but with heavy words Meryl Streep, 72, during an interview with the magazine Zoomer.

Speaking of his autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice, and referring to the world of Hollywood, the reporter “dared” to say the phrase «and when you have finally got to work with Meryl Streep…. “

Stone immediately blocked it, emphasizing how “the business was built in a way that we should all envy and admire. Meryl (Streep, ed). Didn’t you say “Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone” or “you are finally able to work together“”.

“Only Meryl Streep has to be” the good one “”

This is because, said the actress, “only Meryl has to be “the good one”. And everyone should compete with Meryl. I think Meryl is one woman and an extraordinarily wonderful actress. But in my opinion, honestly, there are others too equally talented actresses like Meryl Streep“.

Among these, there are “Viola Davis, exactly the actress who is Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But then you say “Meryl” and everyone falls to the ground “.

Sharon Stone then goes on to her personal experience, always calling into question her colleague: “I’ve been a better bad guy than Meryl. And I’m sure she would confirm it too. Meryl Streep wouldn’t have been good at Basic Instinct or in Casino, I have been better. I know it and you know it too. ‘ Finally, he said, “the entire iconography of Meryl Streep” is part of what Hollywood does to women. “

Sharon Stone corrected the shot on Twitter

Stone had said these words already one month ago, but they were strangely passed over in silence. However, when Meryl Streep celebrated her birthday on June 22, A New York subway stop was named after her. At that point, the statements of the protagonist de The goddess of success, which are bouncing in these hours on magazines and social profiles.

When she noticed the global media echo her words were taking, Stone felt she had to point out on Twitter about don’t be angry with your colleague, but only wanting more justice and consistency towards other talented actresses.

“Just to be clear,” she wrote, “Meryl is one of the greatest actresses of all time. Alone I would not want us to exclude the others“. And Meryl? As a lady she is, she was held out of the controversy. At the moment…

