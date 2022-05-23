Sharon Stone, dazzling, imitated Blake Lively on the red carpet – Revista Para Ti

The actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana design just as Blake Lively did at the last MET Gala, she took off her skirt and transformed it in full tour of the red carpet.

Sharon Stone walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, invited to the screening of the film the loversfrom the French director Valeria Bruni Tedeschiwhat compete for the Palme d’Or.

The actress arrived wearing an impressive creation Dolce & Gabbana in white and bluewith a stamp of style Maiolica of the signature. It is a two-piece transformable design, made up of fitted sweetheart strapless dresson which there was a voluminous double skirt with long train.

The actress, splendid at 64, made a transformation in full red carpet in the best Blake Lively style in the Met Gala, aided by his companions, models Adam Senn and Sam Webb (with them he stars in the campaign Devotion Bag 2022 of Dolce & Gabbana), who helped her detach her voluminous double skirt.

On the other hand, Stone participated in another event organized by The Better World Fund, an NGO that works with critical issues of global society. The actress was part of Food, Health & Sustainability (Food, Health and Sustainability) and was honored with an award. In turn, he served as auction hostess to benefit Children Memorial Health Institutefrom Warsaw, which currently hosts a large number of refugee children from Ukraine.

For the occasion, the actress wore a monocolor look composed of a tailored suit and a purple blouse.

