Sharon Stone: grandson River died at just 11 months

A tragic news for Sharon Stone and his family. Grandson River, indeed, died just 11 months. River Stone was the youngest son of Patrick, the brother of the actress, and his wife Tasha.

The actress officially announced the news, posting a video on Instagram. As a caption, Sharon Stone simply wrote the name of the grandson, the date of birth and the date of death, not communicating, for the moment, further news.

About three days ago, the actress had shared one photo very strong, portraying the intubated child, in the hospital, posting the following message:

My grandson and godson River Stone was found in his crib with multi-organ failure. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.

Sharon Stone absent from the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

In the days preceding the tragedy, Sharon Stone was in Italy, in Venice, to take part in a photo shoot and a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana and to attend theirs parade held last Sunday in Piazza San Marco. Upon hearing the news, the actress took a plane flight to the United States.

Sharon Stone has received the condolences of many of her colleagues and colleagues among whom we mention Selma Blair, Andie MacDowell and the actor of Will & Grace, Sean Hayes.

On the other hand, many other VIPs took part in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show: Jennifer Lopez, Monica Bellucci, Kourtney Kardashian, with mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Travis Barker of Blink-182, Christian Bale, Puff Daddy, Kitty Spencer, Lady Diana’s niece, Heidi Klum, Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, Doja Cat, Helen Mirren And Vin Diesel.

During the official presentation of the collection, the two designers had announced theabsence of the Stone.

In the past year, many Sharon Stone loved ones have sadly faced various Health problems.

The COVID-19, for example, he hit his sister Kelly, already suffering from lupus, and caused the death of Eileen Mitzman, whom Stone called her “adoptive grandmother.”

His mother Dorothyinstead, he had two heart attacks in the last few years.

River’s mother too, Tasha, had health problems.