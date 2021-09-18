Sharon Stone justifies Christian Bale’s well-known outburst on the set of Terminator: Salvation | Cinema

During an apparition to the(here he is on YouTube) to promote his book The Beauty of Living Twice, the legendarywas able to talk about an always very hot and current topic: the outbursts of actors on film sets.

A current issue because, as known, in recent months it has been addressed again because Tom Cruise thundered against some members of the Mission: Impossible VII crew who would not have respected the protocols for the Coronavirus.

During the chat with the host, Sharon Stone, in talking about the work of an actor and all the baggage of stress connected to the profession, mentioned the famous outburst of Christian Bale on the set of Terminator: Salvation. At the time, the star took it out on the film’s cinematographer, Shane Hurlbut, accusing him of bothering him. Here on YouTube you will find the original audio while here an interview with the actor’s apologies.

Sharon Stone expressed herself as follows:

There are so many people who try to get so much out of you while you are working that you often have the impression of being able to shoot at any moment so that if you burst out you are criticized. It hasn’t happened that often to me, but there are certainly incredibly brilliant actors, think Christian Bale, who completely transform into someone else, regardless of whether it’s George Bush (Sharon Stone seems to have gotten confused, since in Adam McKay’s Vice Bale played Dick Cheney while Bush was played by Sam Rockwell, ed.), an anorexic, a stockbroker with OCD. Always become another person. People intrude on his affairs as he tries to completely transform himself into another personal He snaps and then they also want to criticize him for not being available to them. It seems a little out of place, these people should grow up a little.

What do you think of Sharon Stone’s words? Tell us in the comments!