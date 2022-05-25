Sharon Stone, Naomi Campbell or Kristen Stewart were the great protagonists of the evening

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival continues to bring together dozens of famous faces from the world of cinema and entertainment. Dazzling the red carpet with a splurge of extra glamour, last night Naomi CampbellKristen Stewart or Sharon Stone They became the focus of attention.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Anja Rubik from Saint Laurent





Last night Anja Rubik wore the same Saint Laurent dress that Hailey Bieber Baldwin wore a few weeks ago to attend one of the Oscars 2022 post-Gala parties.

Sara Sampaio by Zuhair Murad





Bright, flashy, sexy and cool. Sara Sampaio’s dress signed by Zuhair Murad has everything to make us the perfect guest.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino





Absolutely exquisite, Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet in a black feathered Valentino Haute Couture.

Chanel’s Kristen Stewart





Wherever she goes, Kristen Stewart becomes the center of attention. As she could not be otherwise, the actress opted for an original two-piece by Chanel. In addition, this morning she has been seen with a striking red tweed two-piece from the house.





Maggie Gyllenhaal of Lanvin





Elegant, simple, feminine… Maggie Gyllenhaal achieved it all thanks to her Lanvin design.

Emily Ratajkowski of Miu Miu





Emily Ratajkowski surprised all her fans by opting for thick (and false) bangs. Her black beaded dress signed by Miu Miu made her look bordering on perfection.

Lea Seydoux at Louis Vuitton





Léa Seydoux is faithful to Louis Vuitton and last night she shone with this black dress that interspersed different textures.

Prada Rebecca Hall





Sequins are perfect to accompany a guest look, although they also enhance a red carpet style. Rebecca Hall knows this, and after opting for a Gucci, she opted for a Prada design last night.

Sharon Stone of Dolce & Gabbana





With a sweetheart neckline, a large cut in the skirt, a train and beading, Sharon Stone was one of the most acclaimed of the evening. Her emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress matching her sandals (perfect to enhance a guest look) made it one of her favorites.

