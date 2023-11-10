Sharon Stone on her disability and medical gaslighting

Most celebrities avoid media interviews: they stick to talking points, they avoid personal topics, they hedge… a lot. Sharon Stone is not one of those celebrities.

Two decades after suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2001 that resulted in nine days of brain bleeding and doctors telling her she had only a 1% chance of survival after surgery, Stone recently got candid about her own health journey. As has become clear, this has had a devastating impact on his career and the power of his advocacy. Stone wants everyone to pay attention to her story, but especially women who are at significantly higher risk for similar brain events, says Michael Lawton, MD, a neurosurgeon at Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona and Dr. Stone on her Gives credit for saving life, tells. “There is a definite bias toward women with this disorder,” says Lawton, who adds that about two-thirds of patients with brain aneurysms are women.

Stone remembers in detail the day she arrived at an emergency room in Los Angeles. The symptom that had sent him there was an electric shock-like pain in his head. “I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid driving it where I was going, and he said, ‘Brain surgery,'” Stone says over Zoom. “A doctor, without my knowledge or consent, decided he should perform exploratory brain surgery on me and sent me to the operating room.” As soon as she learns of his intentions, Stone creates a ruckus in the hospital until no one—no one—hears. “What I learned from that experience is that women are often not listened to in medical settings, especially if you don’t have a female doctor,” says Stone. As studies have shown, the medical gaslighting she experienced is becoming increasingly common; And it must be said that the number of women of color experiencing this is staggering.

Stone suffered a ruptured vertebral artery, which caused a hemorrhage in the brain. Typically, this is something that is often preceded by some type of trauma (such as a fall), but in other cases, there is a genetic component. This can happen without any apparent reason. His first CT angiogram at the hospital revealed nothing.

“They missed the first angiogram and decided I was faking it,” explains Stone. “My best friend talked them into giving me another and they found out I was bleeding in my brain, my entire subarachnoid pool, and my vertebral artery had ruptured. “If they had sent me home I would have died.” What could have saved Stone was a procedure that addressed the ruptured artery called endovascular coiling, and Lawton’s help.

Stone’s recovery from surgery has been just as painful as her hospital trip. When she left the hospital, she had lost a lot of weight and was stammering and struggling to walk. “There was so much blood in my subarachnoid pool (head, neck and spine) that the right side of my face was drooping, my left leg was dragging badly and I was stuttering very badly,” says Stone. daily to address stuttering and severe brain seizures. “For the first few years I also got these weird knuckle-like bumps that came up to the top of my head and felt like I was being punched. “I can’t explain how painful it all was.” Stone also suffered from prolonged depression during his decade-long recovery.

Until recent years, the actress did not share much information about her experience because she feared the backlash from both the public and her own industry. “I hid my disability and was afraid to go out and didn’t want people to know,” says Stone, who shared her journey with her friend Michael J. Give credit to Fox. “I just thought no one would accept me.”

He says that with a few notable exceptions, such as Fox and Steven Spielberg, Hollywood has not supported his career after the incident. Lawton applauded Stone’s decision to share her story more widely. Lawton says, “She has become an inspiration to many other women suffering from this because they see not only this amazing and accomplished actor, but also someone who was on her level, who suffered a major setback.” And fought back.” “It is a difficult path and people need to be strong to take it because it can easily destroy you. That’s why we’re so keen to support Sharon and highlight her story because it’s so touching and inspiring.

The “we” to which Lawton is referencing is the Barrow Neurological Institute, an internationally recognized leader in neurosurgery and neurological research in Arizona, where Lawton is president and CEO. Stone is now a board member of the Barrow Neurological Foundation and is the brains behind Neuro Night, a charity event taking place on October 27, where 100% of the funds raised will go towards the scientific research needed in finding cures for Barrow’s brain aneurysms, tumors and Will go to support. Parkinson’s disease. Stone says, “I feel very fortunate that Dr. Lawton and I got a chance to meet each other and that we got a chance to work together for Barrow because it has such an impact and it changes so many people’s lives. Affects.” All over the world one has to go to Barrow for treatment.

As for Stone, who has over the years built a thriving painting career away from an industry that turned its back on her, she is especially keen not to let her disability define her. “I think a lot of people identify their illness as ‘I’m this thing,’ and that can’t be who you are,” says Stone. “In my case, a lot was taken away from me. I lost custody of my child, I lost my career and wasn’t able to work, I was going through a divorce and I was being put through the ringer, I lost a lot, and I didn’t let it define me. Could have given permission. But you have to stand up and say, ‘Okay, this happened, and now what? “What am I made of?”

This article was originally published on Vogue.com