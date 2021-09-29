Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in Ready to Die, Here’s Why

Directed by Sam Raimi, Ready to Die is a movie Western of 1995 with Sharon Stone and a young man Leonardo Dicaprio in the cast. L’actress mentioned above, she did not cover only one of the main roles in the project, having also been there producer. At the time, Stone thought the promise of Leonardo DiCaprio cinema would give the film something extra and, for this reason, in order to make the devil four, he decided to make him join the cast assuming all responsibility. Not only that, Sharon explicitly demanded that the production studio accept the screenplays by Simon Moore and Sam Raimi. Thanks to the insights of the actress, the film received one extraordinary success. Today, 26 years after its release, an interesting background emerges. Sharon Stone he paid from his own pocket Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in Ready to die, just to have him on set!

Why did Sharon Stone pay Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in the film?

In 1995, Leonardo DiCaprio was a big screen promise. The young actor had recently launched his career with his performance in Happy birthday Mr. Grape, from 1993. Three years later, he would take part in the modern remake of Romeo and Juliet by Baz Luhrmann and, in 1997, his would take place consecration to the Olympus of actors thanks to Titanic. Yet, in ’95, the production wasn’t sure they wanted to give him a role in Ready to Die. The official synopsis of the film, at the time, read: “A young gunfighter returns to a frontier town where a dueling tournament is about to begin. She decides to participate to avenge her father’s death “. Ready to die presents a very current gender twist. A story of female redemption ante litteram which put Stone in a prominent position in the project’s production plan.

In his memoirs, recently released, The Beauty of Living Twice, the actress revealed that she used her film pay to pay Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary. In particular, Sharon Stone writes: “There was this little boy named Leonardo DiCaprio. He was the only one able to hit me at the auditions. In my opinion he was the only one capable of impersonating with transport the intensity and the feeling of his character in the clue scenes of the audition “. The actress had, from the beginning, the wish to hire DiCaprio in the cast, while finding not a little resistence from the studio, which replied: “Why take a stranger, Sharon? Why do you want to shoot yourself in the foot alone? “. Arguable considerations, on the other hand, if we think that DiCaprio was Oscar nominated already the previous year and that, therefore, calling him “unknown” was really a euphemism even then.

The final decision of the actress

In her memoirs, Sharon Stone goes on about how, in the end, she managed to get around the studio pressures and hire Lonardo DiCaprio, writing: “The production told me that if I wanted Leonardo so much, then I could pay him with my salary. In the end, I decided to do so “. Stone fought to the last for her beliefs and hindsight largely contradicted the production. Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in the film is wonderful, while the direction of Sam Raimi, for which the actress had to fight likewise, it is simply sublime.