Sharon Stone says former Sony Pictures chief sexually harassed her

Sharon Stone says she was sexually harassed by a former Sony Pictures chief who allegedly aggressively propositioned her during an office meeting in the late 1980s, days before the “Casino” star was a Had become a household name.

Stone recalled several specific details of the incident during a lengthy interview with Kelly Ripa on the SiriusXM show “Let’s Talk Off Camera”, but did not reveal the name of her alleged abuser. This is the first time Stone has expressed a specific #MeToo-type incident, although she has indicated in previous interviews that she experienced sexual harassment during her start out in Hollywood.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

From an audio clip provided to TheWrap:

Sharon Stone: “It was my Ralph Lauren jacket with the little ruffle on the shoulders, my denim skirt with a big ruffle underneath, and my cowboy boots, and I was so excited to wear my special outfit and meet the head of Sonny and I. He went to his office. And you know, this was in the eighties, so the sofa was basically on the floor, you know? These were huge sofas very low down and my knees were around my neck and of course, I’m very tall anyway. , so I’m sitting on the couch looking all legs, and he’s walking around the office and he’s doing exactly the same thing. ‘Oh, it’s true what they say about you and You are the most beautiful. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everyone is talking about you and looking at you. You are the most articulate. You are so smart and beautiful and that hair.’ I mean, my hair was down, you know, to my waist and, ‘Oh, you’re just blah, blah, blah,’ and then he went, walked right in front of me and he said, ‘But first.. .’ And he took his penis right in my face and of course I was very short and what I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very flirtatious person, I started laughing.’

Kelly Ripa: “Correct.”

Sharon Stone: “I started laughing and crying at the same time and I couldn’t stop because I was hysterical. I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went out this door behind his desk, I thought he was gone, so I don’t know what to do. So, I was sitting there going crazy and finally his secretary came and took me out, right? This wasn’t the last of many weird experiences like this in my career, but when I hear this girl say it, you’ll realize now that it’s like 1980 when this happened to me and now we’re in 2023 , which is 43 years later.”

Stone was asked in January 2018 – while the #MeToo movement was still in its early months – whether she had ever faced harassment or assault. At the time, she did not provide any specifics, but was candid in her response, laughing knowingly at the question: “I’ve been in this business for 40 years… Can you imagine the business I’ve been in 40 years ago? I saw what it would look like when I stepped in? …I’ve seen it all.”

During his “off camera” interview on Tuesday, he addressed his statements over the years, suggesting there were more alleged abusers besides the Sony executive:

Sharon Stone: “My statement during #MeToo was, ‘You know who you are.’ If you come to me and say sorry, I will accept you. I will say, ‘I will accept your apology and we can talk about it.’ If you don’t do that, don’t ever sit next to me, because if you sit next to me again, I will stand up in public and say, ‘I told you, don’t sit next to me,’ so Trust me. I’ve been to screenings where the only seat next to me was empty and I’ve had men sit on the stairs in the aisle because they know not to sit next to me if you’re into me. “Me “Tude me, don’t sit on that empty chair next to me until you say sorry.”

Kelly Ripa: “Has anyone apologized to you? “Has anyone come forward and apologized?”

Sharon Stone: “A guy sat down next to me and said, ‘I don’t know what you think I’ve done, but if you want to tell me, I’m willing to hear it,’ and I said, ‘Now’s the time. It’s time for you to get up.”

