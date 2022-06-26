Sharon Stone shares her pain after suffering 9 abortions

Sharon Stone made a stark revelation in a People magazine Instagram post promoting an exclusive story in which dancer Peta Murgatroyd testified about her recent pregnancy loss. The actress took advantage of this occasion to open up for the first time and talk about her hard search to become a mother.

In the publication, the protagonist of “Casino” and “Low Instincts” said that before adopting her 3 children, she lost 9, and was critical of the socially imposed taboos around such situations.

“We, as women, do not have a place to discuss the depth of this type of loss,” she said in her comment.

And he added: “I lost nine children due to miscarriage. It is not a small thing, neither physically nor emotionally, but they make us feel that it is something that we must endure alone and in secret with a kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the compassion, empathy and healing that we so badly need. Women’s health and wellness care from the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive.”

Sharon Stone and her children

The mother of Roan Joseph, Quinn Kelly and Laird Vonne has had to struggle to stay close to the oldest of the children. Their mediatic romances and breakups were magazine covers for years. It was in 1998 when it seemed that she had found her “definitive” partner, Phil Bronstein, a media man, with whom after a nine-month relationship she arrived at the altar. After trying to have children and the actress suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to adopt Roan.

A year later, Stone suffered a serious stroke, the magnitude of which is still severe. “I left the hospital with severe amnesia, both short-term and long-term,” she recounted in her memoir. The bad streak continued for her, shortly after her marriage ended. “When your life catches fire, it takes time to rise like a phoenix. You have to sit still long enough, and you have to love and forgive yourself,” she confessed.

After moving from San Francisco to Los Angeles, Sharon adopted two more children: Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006. “I was a mother with three beautiful little boys, but I was constantly in court fighting for my oldest son ( his father wanted full custody, which he agreed to in 2018),” he revealed.

The story of Peta Murgatroyd

In her exclusive conversation with People magazine, Murgatroyd, 35, spoke for the first time about her recent pregnancy loss. She recalled lying in a hospital bed hours after her 5-year-old son Shai de Ella saw her being carried into an ambulance. She called for help after finding herself on the floor of her young son’s bedroom, completely unable to move after testing positive for the coronavirus days earlier.

“I had no strength. She couldn’t open a dishwasher. I couldn’t open the fridge to feed Shai, to bring her some toast,” said the professional dancer. “She got so bad my breath was starting to get affected. It was really dramatic.”

At the hospital, Murgatroyd called her husband, who was thousands of miles away in the Ukraine, and put him on speaker phone as the doctor entered her room. “I thought he was going to reveal some really bad news. I was like ‘What’s up?’ “He said, ‘Did you know you were pregnant?’ “On the other end of the phone, Chmerkovskiy, 42, began to celebrate. “He heard the doctor say, ‘You’re pregnant,’” she recalled. But she misheard the news: Her Murgatroyd had already lost the baby.

After this bitter drink, the dancer is fully involved in her in vitro fertilization treatment, and is open to sharing all the details without taboos. “My first night of IVF treatment,” Murgatroyd wrote in the caption of a photo she shared on social media of her.

“Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby number 2 is actually kind of special and amazing. I love sharing things with all of you, and well… this is me being as transparent as possible. Let’s normalize conversations about miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women,” she said.