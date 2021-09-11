Sharon Stone: “There is not only Meryl Streep: she is overrated, I’m a better villain than her”

“There is not only Meryl Streep”. This, in a nutshell, is the content of an interview given to Zoomer by another great Hollywood diva: Sharon Stone. The interview dates back to about a month ago and went unnoticed, until a Twitter user shared the part in which the actress claims that colleague Streep is overrated and that many of her colleagues are as good as she is, but are not. been kissed by the same success.

Film reporter Johanna Schneller questioned Stone about her work experience with Streep on the film set. Panama Papers of 2019, starting from the sentence of the Stone memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, which reads: “We were told there could be room for just one of us”. The reporter began her question by saying “when did you finally get to work with Meryl Streep….” and at that point Stone interrupted her to point out: “I like the way you say it: I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone’. Or ‘you have finally managed to work together’ ”.

“The way the question is structured is part of the problem, because that’s how her life has been, everyone wants to work with Meryl,” said Sharon Stone. “The business was built in a way that we should all envy and admire Meryl, because only she is considered the good one. It is argued that everyone should compete with her. I think Meryl is an amazing woman and actress but frankly, in my opinion, there are other equally talented actresses, ”continued the 63-year-old actress.

And again: “The iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women”. Sharon Stone went on to list the names of actresses who would deserve attention (including herself): “Viola Davis is an actress exactly on the level of Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But you say ‘Meryl’ and everyone faints. I’m a much better villain myself than Meryl. And I’m sure she would admit it too. Meryl wouldn’t be good at ‘Basic Instinct’ or ‘Casino’. I know it and she knows it too ”.

Social networks were flooded with comments, including those who criticized Sharon Stone’s claims and those who instead defended her for her courage.