Sharon Stone vs. Meryl Streep: Why He’s Criticizing Her

“The business was built in a way that we should all envy and admire Meryl, because only Meryl has to be the good one. And everyone should compete with Meryl. I think Meryl is an extraordinarily wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are others equally talented actresses like Meryl Streep“Sharon Stone said bluntly during an interview with Zoomer more than a month ago.

And to think this Civil War between Sharon Stone and Meryl Streep would have gone unnoticed were it not for someone, some time later, relaunched Stone’s claims on Twitter, bringing the issue to the center of the social debate. On the other hand, we had a half idea: Sharon Stone, who is now 63 years old, has no longer any intention of putting up with the stringent logic of Hollywood in silence, as it was already clear from the release of her biography. The beauty of living twice, in bookstores from March.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So, having uncovered the Pandora’s box of cinema, Stone decided to continue on the path of honesty. As explained to Zoomer: “Viola Davis is exactly the actress that Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But you say ‘Meryl’ and everyone falls to the ground. I’m a much better villain. of Meryl, and I’m sure she would say it herself. Meryl wasn’t going to be good at Basic Instinct or in Casino, I have been better. I know it and she knows it. “

From the counterpart of the altercation, Meryl Streep, still no answer and what everyone is asking is: will it come? And will he recognize the system’s flaws or will he accuse Stone of narcissism instead? While we await the second chapter of the saga, social networks are divided between team Meryl and team Stone, sympathizing with one or the other. And you, which team have you chosen?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io