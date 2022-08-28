Sharon Stone’s empowering bikini selfie at 64

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

She turned 64 on March 10 and made it more powerful than ever. Sharon Stone has become a benchmark in the aging, movement defended by other actresses such as Andie McDowell, Emma Thompson or Helen Mirren within the film industry. What does it consist of? Plain and simple in grow old, without cheating or cardboard. Show wrinkles and gray hair no matter what they say because bodies age and this is pure biology.

Hence, Instagram has become the tool most used by many of them to make the passage of time visible. After becoming the muse of Dolce & Gabbana and defending the most glamorous sensuality beyond the 60s, now Sharon Stone reminds us that it doesn’t matter how old you are to boast selfie in bikini.

“Why do I always get in shape when summer ends?”, Sharon has written joking about his incredible physical form. A body that she maintains thanks to a constant training routine and a healthy diet.

Sharon Stone, a tireless fighter

In fact, the actress has always talked about how she has never resorted to extreme diets because “they don’t work”. In addition, Ella Sharon has recounted on several occasions how the cardiovascular accident he suffered 20 years ago changed his way of seeing life: “It was more than a ictusthere was a complete rupture of my left cerebral artery and I bled for nine days.”



Sharon had serious consequences: stuttering, problems walking and loss of the ability to read. It took her two years to regain feeling in her left leg, vision and speech. “People treated me in a brutally unpleasant way. From women in my own world of work to the judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone understands how dangerous a stroke is for women. and how long it takes to recover: me, seven years”, he assured in an interview for Variety.

Hence Sharon has become an example for women over 60 years of age for their way of dealing with the film and fashion industry. Brava!