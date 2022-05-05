Sharp declines on Wall Street after the Fed’s decision to raise the interest rate in the United States by 50 basis points

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday morning, reversing gains from the previous session as markets reassessed the Federal Reserve’s moves to tighten monetary policy. in response to inflation.

Around 14:55 GMT, the Industrial Average dow jones went down a 2.4 percent.

The S&P 500 broad-based lost a 3 percentwhile the index nasdaq technology-rich fell 4.1 percent.

These movements occur after a major stock rally on Wednesday after the announcement of the rise in interest rates by the Fed.

This is the biggest rate hike in more than two decades.since the last time the US central bank announced a half-point increase was in 2000.

However, investors are betting that the Fed can curb inflation without causing a recession.

By sectors, non-essential goods appeared as the most affected (-2.29%), along with technology (-2.13%) and finance (-1.5%).

Among the Dow Jones companies, the losses of Salesforce (-3.29%), Nike (-2.69%), Home Depot (-2.68%) and microsoft (-2.03%), while they only started positive Chevron (0.68%) and Amgen (0.44%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose $109.35 a barrel, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose to 3.015%gold rose to 1,901.5 dollars per ounce and the dollar appreciated against the euro, with an exchange rate of 1.055.

