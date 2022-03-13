Shawn Levy confirmed as the director of “Deadpool 3”

Ryan Reynolds brings the Marvel anti-hero to life from the first film which was released in 2016. (20th Century Fox)

Ryan Reynolds gets ready to put on the red suit of the irreverent mutant again for Dead Pool 3one of the most anticipated sequels since Disney made the purchase of Fox official, and shawn levy will be in charge of directing it for the third time in his career. The Canadian actor confirmed that the filmmaker will be in charge of the third installment of the antihero of Marvel after the dissemination of recent press reports in the US.

“ The third film of my trilogy with shawn levy it will be a little more punzant e”, wrote the Hollywood star in the legend of a fanart that brings together Deadpool, Guy and Adam, we met the latter two by Free Guy: Taking Control and the adam project (recently released on Netflix). If one thing is clear, it is that Reynolds has enjoyed her collaboration with Levy and this work dynamic will make a leap to the superhero genre in the cinema.

The actor and filmmaker first worked together on “Free Guy: Taking Over.” (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

For now, there are not too many details about the third part of the story focused on Wade Wilson, a mutant who made his big screen debut with a disastrous appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and managed to get on the right track with his first solo film, which premiered in 2016 . Two years later, it was projected Dead Pool 2which brought back familiar faces from this plot and also introduced new names such as Cable. Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna HildebrandMorena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, TJ Miller, Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgard and more stars made up the cast of the latter.

The expectations to see the return of this famous character from Marvel increase with the confirmation about Levy on board the direction of Dead Pool 3which will be based on the screenplay by sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob’s Burgers), Rhett Reese and Paul Wernic. It only remains to wait for its development to progress to find out if it could really be integrated into the narrative led by the Avengers.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds behind the scenes of “The Adam Project.” film that premiered on March 11. (Netflix)

Could the X-Men join the MCU?

This question has been around for a long time among fans of superheroes on the big screen. The cinematic universe of X Men came long before the release of Hombre de Hierrothe film that was the starting point for the filmography of Marvel Studios. Exactly, it was created in the year 2000 with the launch of the first tape of the film saga and that had in its cast Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Anna Paquin and others.

After the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the future of the Deadpool interpreter was not very clear until it was announced that there would be a third installment. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Speculations point to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it would be the ideal door to welcome mutants . This second film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the events involving Peter Parker severely affected the universe. For this reason, Stephen Strange will turn to the Scarlet Witch, Wong and the newcomer in the MCU, America Chavez, to face a terrible threat that approaches.

The official trailer that was released a few weeks ago would have allegedly shown Patrick Stewart back in his role as Charles XavierHowever, the same actor has denied having been part of the filming. Will it be as true as Andrew Garfield’s statements about the Spiderverse? The audience will have to be patient until they discover it in theaters on May 5.

