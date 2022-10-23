Shawn Mendes: 10 sexy shots of the singer that prove he has become a sex symbol

The notoriety of Shawn Mendes keeps growing. Three years ago, the singer took his first fashion steps. His subtly rock style conquered Calvin Klein who invited him to become the face of its #MyCalvins spring-summer 2019 campaign. Joining the squadron of the American house, in the same way as justin bieber four years earlier, the 20-year-old Canadian was causing a stir by sharing the first photos on his swollen Twitter account (at the time) to nearly 22 million subscribers. We discovered him simply wearing a boxer Calvin Klein sublimating its six concrete packs. Something to drive the internet crazy…

The last blow of Shawn Mendes dates from last summer when he shared on his Instagram account a simple image of him on vacation in Mallorca, a splendid Spanish island in the Balearic Islands bordering the Mediterranean. We could see him sitting on the hood of a car, playing the guitar against the backdrop of the sunset, or standing in the sea, shirtless and dressed in a pretty striped swimsuit, revealing his tattoos and its dream plastic. The opportunity to come back to the sexiest images of Shawn Mendes spotted on Instagram. You will thank us later.