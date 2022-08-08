Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: A Glimpse at How the 2-Year-Old Singers’ Romance Eventually Fizzled

Shawn Mendes turned 24 on Monday, August 8, 2022. The young, tall, handsome and very talented pop singer was born in Toronto, Canada to a real estate agent mother and a businessman father. Mendes completed his education in Toronto, then began his musical career and quickly became a rising star appealing to the mass population. The ‘Stitches’ singer rose to popularity as both a singer and songwriter and also collaborated with many other young artists to boost his stardom, being widely loved by the public.

The singing sensation was spotted on a Miami beach on Sunday August 7 ahead of her birthday. Mendes was seen showing off her gym-toned body in a cranberry-colored swimsuit. He showed off his many tattoos on his tanned torsos while relaxing in the sun and sand with friends. The vacation comes more than a week after the singer-songwriter announced the cancellation of his world tour. Mendes’ albums always do well on the Billboard charts. In June 2019, he released his steamy and sultry single titled ‘Senorita’ featuring Camila Cabello. The single was a big hit with the public and the collaboration was highly praised. The two singers had already collaborated in 2015 for a song called “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose with the award for Best Collaboration in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

In July 2019, the duo went public with their steamy relationship. On July 29, Mendes and Cabello made headlines when they were spotted locking lips in the ocean in Miami. Close-up paparazzi photos of the couple were taken as they enjoyed the summer. In August 2019, the couple was filmed sharing a steamy kiss at Mendes’ 21st birthday party in Brooklyn, New York. Cabello later declared her love for her boyfriend on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to this magical human, love you!!!! »

An image from the “Senorita” music video (Shawn Mendes/YouTube)

In September 2019, the couple poked fun at the rumors surrounding their relationship by posting an Instagram video of themselves carelessly kissing. “We just wanted to show you how we kiss,” Mendes joked. On November 24, the lovebirds took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards to perform “Senorita” and their chemistry instantly heated the stage, sending Taylor Swift and fans everywhere freaking out when they nearly kissed at the end. of their performance.

The couple posted an Instagram video of themselves carelessly kissing (Shawn Mendes/Instagram)

Cabello became thoughtful after Thanksgiving in November 2020, posting on Instagram how she grew in her relationship with Mendes. “With this guy I learned a lot about love,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple kissing. “It’s not just the happy, blissful moments you see in photos and videos – when you’re in a relationship with someone, you feel like they’re that mirror looking back at you. »

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On their second anniversary in July 2021, the Canadian singer shared a photo of kissing with his love while in the Caribbean. “Happy 2 years, my baby,” Mendes captioned the photo. Cabello captioned a series of photos from their romantic trip, “Happy birthday Kuko, here comes more joy, friendship and love. In September 2021, the duo walked the Met Gala red carpet together as a couple and couldn’t hold hands.

(Camila Cabello/Instagram)

In October 2021, during an interview with Glamor magazine, the “Cinderella” actress opened up about the struggles of the couple’s public romance and dealing with constant social media gossip. However, in November 2021, the former couple shocked their fans by announcing their split via Instagram after more than two years of dating. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” Mendes and Cabello wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camilla and Shawn.

In January 2022, Mendes and Cabello reunited in Miami, two months after parting for a walk in the park with their dog Tarzan.

In 2017, Mendes dated model Hailey Bieber and they were caught kissing at an MTV EMA afterparty. They then walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together. Despite dating rumors, Shawn said they were just friends. Now, Mendes is rumored to be dating YouTuber and influencer Hitomi Mochizuki, 24, who identifies as a “forest nymph” and an “Ashtanga Yogi,” according to her Instagram page, and has more than 400,000 followers.

