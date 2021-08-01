Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are about to reunite, after a month and a half spent far away

After passing three months under one roof during quarantine, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they experienced the opposite extreme, which is a long-distance story.



Because of work commitments, they had to separate: he in Los Angeles at complete his new album and she in London, for the filming of the film Cinderella.

Finally they are about to embrace again: the singer of “Wonder” he revealed in an interview withl The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the girlfriend is about to fly to the United States.

“I’m lucky, he’ll be back home tomorrow. I haven’t seen it in a month and a half, so I’m super excited“. Since Shawn Mendes gave this interview yesterday, that means that the “tomorrow” who said is today!

The 22-year-old also explained that right now he’s at Camila Cabello’s house in Los Angeles: “I basically use electricity and gas and sleep in bed. This is my version of looking after the house” he joked.







In the same interview, he recounted that they love listening to Latin music together: “She knows what they say in the songs, while I don’t. Now I’m feeling this beautiful Latin vibe that makes me feel light“.

