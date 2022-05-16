Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still very good friends

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello credit:Bang Showbiz

Shawn Mendes has claimed his love for Camila Cabello will “never change”. The two singers announced their separation last November, however Shawn insisted that they remain very good friends to this day.

According to the Canadian artist, who made the revelations on the show ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, the former lovebirds are still on good terms and he also explained that he loved Camila for so many years that it will never change.

Shawn’s new track ‘When You’re Gone’ evokes their very public breakup and the star admitted that writing the record was a therapeutic experience for him.

Separately, Camilla recently revealed the reason for their separation. The two singers announced that they would end their relationship in November 2021 and the former member of the Fifth Harmony group returned to the reason for their breakup.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music: “Growing up, priorities change and I think that’s what happened for both of us. We started our careers so young. We start learning what it is to be adults.”

She added, “I love Shawn and I think I just feel that way about him. I did my therapy, I put a lot of time into it.”