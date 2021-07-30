Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up? A break between the two

The bomb indiscretion was launched by the magazine In Touch. It would seem that the love story between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is over. In this regard there are no 100% confirmations, but it seems that a source close to the couple has told more than a few details about it.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up? Here’s everything we know

In Touch it does not refer to a real break, but more than anything else to a pause. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would decide to spend time alone.

The months of quarantine the two artists (do you remember their moving couple live session?) had spent them together. After the real emergency, Shawn Mendes would take weapons and luggage and leave for California. Initially Camila Cabello was also supposed to return to LA with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, however, this has not been the case.

The “secret” source would have told In Touch:

Despite their many work commitments, they have spent much of their time together over the past year. They were in love and also best friends. And they still are. The last year, however, has been a whirlwind of emotions for them, and they have supported each other. Nothing really bad happened between them. They simply realized that they needed to spend time alone and separated.

The source stressed that the choice, for the two, was not easy. And that, both, may have needed this break from each other to reflect on their relationship.

The answer to the initial question is: no, officially Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have not left. Let’s simply say that for now the signals do not seem to be the best.