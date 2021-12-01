Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, but they will remain best friends

Accomplices, close-knit, smiling. So, in recent years, we have seen the couple consisting of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Now, at the dawn of 2022 and after three years of relationship with a lockdown spent side by side and a dog adopted together, the two singers made the apparently joint decision to separate.

They gave the news themselves, with an announcement published in a story on their respective Instagram pages. “Hello guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as human beings is stronger than ever. Our story began as best friends and now we will continue to be. We greatly appreciate your support from the start and for the future, Camila and Shawn. “

The Canadian singer, 23, and the Cuban artist, one year older than him, they first met in 2014, at the opening act for the concert by Texan Austin Mahone. Then, in 2019, the beginning of the romantic date, with the choice to collaborate for the pop track Señorita, whose video with hot dance says a lot about the understanding that there was between the two.

Appeared for the last time on social media as a couple (apparently happy) with a video posted on the occasion of Halloween, now Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are preparing for an important life change. But affection and esteem remain, which is no small feat.

