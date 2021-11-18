News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, it’s official

James Reno
A bolt from the blue in the middle of the night. After two years of love, one of the most admired and envied couples in the world has broken out. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello said goodbye.

The social announcement

The officiality came directly from the social pages of the two directly involved, with a joint statement. “Hi all guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be best friends. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn ”.

Fans displaced, because no one had had the inkling that between the two things no longer worked. 20 days ago, for Halloween, the very last couple photo published by both, with the two singers disguised as “Day of the Dead”, a Mexican celebration relating to the memory of the dead in 2017 honored by Pixar with the splendid film Coco.

Everything is silent on the ‘reasons’ for the breakup, but in doubt Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are now back on the singles market, with the singer who has also decided to sell the Los Angeles house, for the modest sum of 4 million dollars.

