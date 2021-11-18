Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up: the announcement on Instagram

“Hi guys, we have decided to end our relationship “wrote Shawn and Camila via Instagram Stories,” but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and will continue to be. We both have always appreciated your support, from the beginning, and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn “concluded, without revealing the reasons for the break . The Canadian singer-songwriter and the Cuban singer and actress started the story in the summer of 2019. One of their last official appearances as a couple dates back to the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 , last September.

Camila and Shawn, their words

deepening





Burglary at the home of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Los Angeles

Just a year ago Camila had spoken publicly about the story she was living with her colleague, again through a letter on social media. “I learned a lot about love with this guy. Sometimes it’s not as simple as it sounds. Sometimes it is complicated, uncomfortable and ugly. But there is nothing like attraction, the force that is love, being the light in the dark, being the gravitational attraction that gives you the relentless force to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday. “The 24-year-old singer and actress had recently talked about her ex-partner also on James Corden’s Late Late Show. The two, in fact, had crossed their paths in that program just under ten years ago.”I was completely in love with him – Camila had revealed – while I thought that Shawn would not reciprocate me at all ”. Shawn Mendes also often talked about how the story with Camila was born. “I think I was reflecting for some time on how I felt for her – he recalled in an interview on the SiriusXM radio – At one point I was in Canada and I was having dinner with two of my friends, when I received a message from her that said: ‘Okay, okay. I like. Okay, here’s something. ‘ I still have it. I screenshot the message. When I received it, I said to myself: ‘He finally gave in.’ It was great”.