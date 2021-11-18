Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up: the announcement on Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up: they announced it to their fans through their respective Instagram profiles.

Broken dreams for all fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: the two superstars of world music have broken up! After a couple of years of love, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the Cuban-born singer have announced their separation through their respective posts on Instagram. A out of the blue which blew their fans away, leaving them speechless. Many now hoped they could get up to wedding. But things did not go as hoped, and now all that remains is to respect their feelings.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up: the announcement

For two years Shawn and Camila were one of the most loved couples of the American showbiz, to the point that many suspected they might even be ready for marriage. During the lockdown they had cohabited and they had shown an enviable harmony. Instead, things didn’t go as hoped, and the two decided to separate their own paths. Without any fuss, without any rancor. They will be best friends again, as before. And then, in the future, who knows.

To clarify the situation was Camila through a story on Instagram: “Hi all guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love that we feel each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff (best friends forever, ed). We both have always appreciated your support, from the very beginning, and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn“.

Shawn Mendes’ last letter to Camila Cabello

Only a few days ago the Cuban-born singer had written one letter sweetest for Shawn Mendes. He had shared some of his fans with the fans emotions, noting that he learned a great deal about love from his Shawm. Not only in the happy and blissful moments that they showed us on social media, but also in the most difficult ones. Because being with someone is like look in the mirror and forcing oneself to face fears, anxieties, insecurities, limits. In short, it is not very simple, and in some cases it is not even beautiful. “But there’s nothing like attraction, the strength that is love“, Concludes Camila:”Being the light in the dark, being the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday“.

Shawn and Camila had gotten together after collaborating on the summer hit Senorita a couple of years ago, practically at the same time as Elodie And Marracash, who fell in love thanks to the song Margarita. With very curious timing, both couples broke out (at least apparently) in this not-so-happy fall for music lovers!