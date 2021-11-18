Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, the announcement on social media

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes had been together for several years, but in the last few hours the sad announcement has come: the two are not together, they broke up. To declare it were the direct interested parties on their respective profiles Instagram. Let’s see in detail what they declared.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up

The two artists had been together since two years precise and often the media spoke of an imminent marriage, but unfortunately they will not marry anymore. A little while ago the singers announced the end of their relationship. Through a message shared by both, Camila And Shawn have revealed that they will be best friends again. This is what was stated by Camila: “Hi all guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn ”.

The latest public letter from Camila Cabello to Shawn Mendes

Previously it had been published a letter very sweet, from Camila Cabello for her, now ex-boyfriend: “I learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy and blissful moments you see in the photos and videos with him. When you are in a relationship with someone, it seems like the person who is with you is a kind of mirror that shows you for who you are. I have to constantly face my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my limitations, my beliefs about life and about myself. Sometimes it’s not as simple as it sounds. Sometimes it is complicated, uncomfortable and ugly. But there is nothing like attraction, the force that is love, being the light in the dark, being the gravitational attraction that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday “

It’s still: “It is so instinctive for us to love, even though our mind sometimes tries to protect us from it, but our nature as human beings is to love. And being in love means choosing that person over and over again, to deal with messy things. And this is much more beautiful, raw and real than perfection. I want to be vulnerable on social media because I think a lot of people here show only the perfection of life; and this can make us all feel more alone and strange! So raise your glass, toast the clutter, the weirdness of us humans. Toast to instinct and to the relentless strength that is love ”.