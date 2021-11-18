Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up | the official announcement
After two years of history, the media talked about an upcoming wedding for Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, but unfortunately the two will no longer marry. A little while ago the singers announced the end of their relationship. Through a message shared by both, Camila And Shawn have revealed that they will be best friends again. In short, the Cabello ha… “Hi all guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila And Shawn“.
StraNotizie : Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, the official announcement: “We are no longer together” … – sunflowers : I don’t want to live in a world where Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren’t together. – matyzzle : Thank God the day has come when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up – legendarysrobin : but in what sense did shawn mendes and camila cabello break up it was yesterday that they made me throw up Christmas lunch … – legendarysrobin : SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO LEFT UP ??? –
