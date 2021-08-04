Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrate birthday together

Shawn Mendes he’s the boy of dreams, period. To testify to this is not only the big smile of Camila Cabello every time you name the singer, but also a surprise party for the birthday of the star of Señorita what super Shawn arranged for his girlfriend. When you say love…

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. Getty

Happy bday Camila! Camila Cabello celebrated his 23rd birthday at Blackpool Tower in London where it was reached by its fidanzato Shawn Mendes, which flew 3000 miles and over 6 hours just to surprise her. When it is said that love has no boundaries… And that’s not all, because the singer of ” In my blood “ Shawn Mendes, did not just fly over the ocean, instead of making a simple video call, but also organized a fabulous surprise party. And when we say fairytale, we mean literally fairytale: the theme was Cinderella. It is no coincidence, however, the choice of this fairy tale, since Camila Cabello is busy shooting Cinderella, a new film adaptation of Perrault’s story. obviously Camila Cabello is Cinderella and as the protagonist, she had her worthy birthday as a princess. The love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continues to boom and the photos we show you, are confirmation that the couple is more united than ever.

Shawn Mendes’ surprise Cinderella party for Camila Cabello’s birthday

After this, and if we still needed an additional reason, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are our couple goal par excellence! The Canadian singer, from Toronto flew to London to reach Camila Cabello engaged in the filming of the musical Cinderella. As if that wasn’t enough, he even gave her a cinderella-themed surprise party (of course!), bringing her to life girlfriend Camila Cabello a 23rd birthday as a princess.

per surprise party organized by Shawn Mendes for Camila Cabello, was also present all the cast of the film who had fun and posted photos and movies of the evening. The singers of Seňorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello I’m more in love than ever and on the Camila Cabello’s Instagram profile there are videos of the new 23-year-old while she goes wild in dance steps. That the videos were shot by Shawn himself? What is certain is that if the fans of the couple were worrying since the last post on the Shawn Mendes’ Instagram profile dates back to January 27, they had the confirmation that not only their darling is great but that the story with Camila Cabello is stronger than ever.

Camila Cabello’s birthday party was also attended by the director of Cinderella, Kay Cannon, who shared on her Instagram profile some details of the party, as well as the entrance of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in the room. Do we want to talk about ice sculpture in the shape of a shoe? 😍. But the surprises did not end there, because even the cake of birthday of Camila Cabello, deserves a mention.

As you can see from the video, the cake for the Camila Cabello’s birthday it was pumpkin/carriage shaped with a lot of chocolate filling. And we still like this: 😍. That Shawn Mendes was really in love and really super romantic, we had already figured it out in February, when he flew to London for the first time on Valentine’s Day for fare still a surprise to Camila Cabello, on the day dedicated to the ammmore par excellence. Flowers, chocolates and a dinner out had been their program.

see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged, so united and in love despite the young age, confirms that even in 2020 fairy tales still exist and that everyone deserves their own lived happily ever after. In addition to his own Shawn Mendes crossing the ocean, he is super sweet and organizes some fantastic parties.

