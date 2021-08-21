Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello closed at home: how they spend their days















Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello take advantage of time at home to learn new things

Unfortunately he does not run away. Because of the Coronavirus we are forced to live in quarantine and who knows how long it will last. Isolated from everything, with the media acting as a window on the world, the time spent perpetually barricaded at home can also be an opportunity. To discover, to know, to broaden horizons. Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, among the best known and most appreciated couples of the stars and stripes showbiz, have “patented” a constructive method to spend these weeks of #IoRestoACasa: they will inspire you!

From world tours and exotic travels to forced confinement there is an abyss, hard to get used to, especially if you have few ideas on how to kill boredom. After squeezing their brains out, the two superstars have come to a conclusion.

Exchange of knowledge

Through Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that her boyfriend Shawn Mendes is teaching her something she excels at, namely playing the guitar! Envious, right? In fact, taking lessons from the Canadian is a real privilege. And if you think that in life they are a couple, you will agree with us on the beauty of the experience, on its being so electrifying.

An exchange presupposes, however, the opposite procedure, in which case the 23-year-old is privately holding sessions of Spanish, her mother tongue. In fact, although a naturalized American, the place of origin of the young artist is Cuba, where she commuted to Mexico City until the age of five, when she and her family, in search of fortune, moved to Miami, in Florida.

Loading... Advertisements

A guitar lesson with Shawn Mendes

Really not bad the idea of ​​Shawmila, easily applicable everywhere. For example, do you have a very good mom in the kitchen? Why not ask her some secrets in exchange for some tips on how to use the pc? Or you have a sister who is a master of make-up and you are talented dancers: helping each other make you both better. The list could go on and on, but we believe the concept has come to you loud and clear.

Shawn Mendes and Cabello are currently in her hometown, Miami, once production of the film “Cinderella” that stars her has stopped. Cinderella is an American romantic musical comedy directed by Kay Cannon based on the fairy tale of the same name, due out February 5, 2021. Other cast members announced Billy Porter and Idina Menzel.

Follow KontroKultura on Instagram, click HERE!



