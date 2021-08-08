News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get tattooed: together, but different

Thea love story between Camila Cabello 22 years old, pupil of The X Factor USA, and Shawn Mendes, 21, record-breaking guy in the Billiboard charts, seems to be going well, as evidenced by the decision to live together the experience of a new tattoo.

And so the two who have recently confirmed their relationship after a summer of rumors on the notes of their hit Señorita, they went together in the study of the tattoo artist Kane Navasard, in Los Angeles, expert in micro tattoos, now particularly trendy.

A little A for him

Shawn Mendes he let himself be tattooed a very small A on the nape of the neck, just behind the right ear. A tribute to his sixteen-year-old sister Aaliah Mendes. The one made yesterday is certainly not the first tattoo of the singer, who sports a swallow on his right hand and a small 8 made last year on the middle finger, most likely linked to his date of birth (August 8).

A quote for her

From @kanenavasard’s Instagram profile the artist who made this mini tattoo on Camila Cabello’s little finger.

Camila Cabello instead he chose a quote from the 1988 film Shakespeare in Love, which earned Gwyneth Paltrow an Oscar.”It’s a Mystery” reads the phrase written in black ink and thin calligraphy, inside the right little finger. What it refers to, it is not yet known. What is certain is that with these two new Tattoos, made together, not only the two confirm their love story but also the passion of the stars for mini tattoos.

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

