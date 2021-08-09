Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: love at the basketball game

Kisses. Hugs. Effusions… Very tender… No Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they definitely have no problem showing themselves in public in attitudes of intimacy.

The two were photographed between tender hugs and kisses. While attending a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors. In Los Angeles. On the field they played, and they, in the front row, loved each other …

The two have been together for a few months, although at first the story was kept very far from the spotlight. The“social” officialization it arrived on August 8, Shawn Mendes’ 21st birthday. When Camila posted a photo of the singer (and boyfriend), with a very special dedication. “Happy birthday to this magical human being. I love you!!!!.”

In short, doubts about the relationship between the two have been finally dispelled. By the way, Shawn and Camila were photographed at his birthday party, in an East River hotel in New York. Within a month, it would also be the singer who would talk about his love with Camila, in an interview.

The first rumors about the beginning of the story had been circulating since June. After the end of the relationship – which lasted a year – between the singer and her coach Matthew Hussey. First friends, then in love: Camila and Shawn had known each other for a long time, having worked together already in 2015 for ” I Know What You Did Last Summer “.

The two were the protagonists of the last musical summer, with the super hit Señorita, who also saw them together in a super hot video! It was he who proposed to Cabello to duet together. And she, who was on tour with Taylor Swift at the time, obviously agreed right away. A matter of work… but above all a matter of the heart. Although the featuring between the two made more than one person think that the news of the relationship was nothing more than a publicity stunt, to “push” the song even more.

Although Camila and Shawn have no problem getting photographed hand in hand or while exchanging tender kisses, she has stated several times during several interviews that she holds a lot about her intimacy, of not wanting to let “anyone” enter her love story, because for her love is the most important thing there is.

