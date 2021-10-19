News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, love on the sidelines

After the debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, in late August, Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello they no longer hide from the flashes, on the contrary, their love is more than declared. The last couple outing in Los Angeles, where they both live, on the occasion of the basketball match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors. But what happened on the parquet they followed him a little, taken more by themselves than by the meeting. Kisses, hugs and cuddles did not escape the photographers, who documented their evening in all love.

That the two singers were paired had emerged in July, when for the first time they were photographed together, kissing and kissing in a swimming pool in Miami. The images soon made their way around the world and fans coined the term for them Shawnmila, a kind of Brangelina of music. And it was the music that was the cupid, with Señorita, the song they worked on together.

The two, in fact, already knew each other, because in 2015 they had collaborated on another song I Know What You Did Last Summer, but the spark came later, not the classic love at first sight, in short. Before the VMA debut there was theSocial “formalization”, arrived early, to immediately set the record straight and eliminate any doubts. On the occasion of the 21st birthday of the singer Camila had written a short but effective dedication: “Happy birthday to this magical human being, I love you!”. For now, he has not indulged in grand statements. Kisses are enough.

She then ended the story last June with life-coach ** Matthew Hussey. **

