Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, ‘Señorita’ is their new duet

The news had been in the air for some time, since last September, when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were portrayed in a photo while they were intent on rehearsing a song. Today, with the release of “Señorita”, the officiality of the new collaboration between the two songwriters has arrived, who then return to duet together after the great success of “I know what you did last summer” in 2015. In recent days , the two artists had given birth to two very intriguing teasers, arousing great suspense on the arrival of this piece. Even on social media, clues were certainly not lacking, until the long-awaited «# Señorita 6.21 with Shawn Mendes», posted by Camila on her Facebook profile. Fresh piece, catchy, of great energy, “Señorita” has all the credentials to repeat the great success of “I know what you did last summer”, hit that reached the top 20 in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in the Canadian Hot 100 .

The great rise of Camila Cabello

Born in Cuba in 1997, Camila Cabello has literally forged ahead, achieving success in a very short time. Moving to Miami at the age of 6, Camila immediately showed her great passion for the world of music. The first step was to join four other girls, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, with whom she formed the Fifth Harmony band girl. A global success, with millions of fans all over the world. Among the albums of the young band, we remember “Better Together”, “Reflection” and “7/27”. In 2016, the decision that takes everyone by surprise: Camila decides to leave the Fifth Armony to start her solo career. A choice, hers, which was certainly not well received by the other girls of the band and which sparked strong controversy among the many fans of Fifth Armony. In 2018, the naturalized American singer debuted with her first album entitled “Camila” with which she won two very important awards at the 2018 MTV VMAs: “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year”. Now, here’s “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes. A golden period for the former Fifth Armony also present in Ed Sheeran’s new record, “No. 6 Collaboration Project “.

Shawn and Camila together again

A musical partnership that works, therefore, the one between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The two artists, in fact, duetted together already in 2015, enjoying enormous success with “I know what you did last summer”. And among their most passionate fans there are those who hypothesized that there could also be something more between the beautiful Camila and the Canadian singer-songwriter, given the kiss that appears in the video for “Senorita”. However, this hypothesis was promptly denied by the two who declared that they were only friends. For Sean Mendes, this is the umpteenth collaboration with a big star after those with The Vamps (2014), Astrid S (2015), Khalid (2018) and Julia Micheals (2018). Four of his tours between 2014 and 2019.