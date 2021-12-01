Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sing Señorita on Global Citizen Live

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed together at the 2021 Global Citizen Live! The two artists took to the stage for a show during the festival yesterday, Saturday, September 25, in New York City.

While on stage, Camila looked stunning in a blue, purple and orange dress while Shawn wore an orange sleeveless vest.

Camila and Shawn performed their most successful collaboration, Senorita, during their appearance. The beautiful couple also shared a sweet kiss on stage.

Regarding the latest news from Shawn Mendes, the Canadian artist is preparing for a long tour next year and has just announced the 64 cities to which he will bring his music. There is also an Italian date!

Global Citizen Live is a global moment of unity in the mission of defending the planet and defeating poverty.

From six continents, the unique 24-hour Global Citizen Live broadcast event takes place in iconic locations around the world, including Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles , and Sidney; and featuring performances by a wide range of the world’s greatest artists, including Shawn Mendes, Maneskin, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Femi Kuti, Lizzo, Lorde, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Usher and many others.

Global Citizen Live unites activists, world leaders, governments, philanthropists, corporations and global citizens in acting urgently to create change.

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation aiming to solve the world’s greatest challenges.

On the dedicated platform, you can learn about problems, act on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. The mission is to be able to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens around the world.