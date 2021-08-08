Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent quarantine together

Shawn Mendese and Camila Cabello are spending the quarantine together between love, solidarity and a lot of sweetness.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are increasingly In love! The golden couple of international music spent the entire quarantine together in her home in Florida. And between long walks and some risky haircuts, the relationship with the public was not lacking.

In short, the lockdown it was hard for everyone but it also served to show that among some characters of the show love is true, without a shadow of a doubt!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabella quarantined together

Hugging and smiling, with their dogs or alone, the two singers showed their isolation in Florida, with the family of the 23-year-old pop star, through a series of photos and stories on Instagram.

Happy and serene as never before, they have dedicated themselves to various activities, often sharing with their fans their every emotion. Even the beautiful Camila has also made herself fix the fringe by his mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, with all in all interesting results.

The two music stars, however, did not fail to think about the next one. Aware that many people are in difficulty due to the Coronavirus, they participated in the All-in-Challange, for collect food to be allocated to those who need it.

Here is a picture of them:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: a love born on the set

Shawn and Camila are now a fixed couple from thesummer 2019. As happened in Italy to Elodie and Marracash, also in their case it was ‘galeotto’ a summer song, Senorita, which saw them duet for the second time in their career.

Evidently they had already been dating for some time, but only last July they were photographed for the first time together in passionate attitudes.

In short, it could seem just a summer parenthesis, and instead between Shawn and Camila it is True love, and this is also demonstrated by the family serenity of these days. May it already be time to think about a wedding?