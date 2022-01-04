Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, story at the end

There are those who believed it could be one of the most lasting love stories and there are those who have not spent even a penny on them. The fact is that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have put an end to it to their history. Break up? it is evident if this decision has been reached, but in order not to dramatize too much, Shawn has seen fit to lighten the separation with this announcement from his Instagram:

Hi guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as human beings is stronger than ever. Our story began as best friends and now we will continue to be. We greatly appreciate your support from the start and for the future, Camila and Shawn.

No one had considered a possible end of the story, or at least no one thought it so suddenly. Their last photo together dates back to Halloween, a masked shot that they both shared with the same description “Feliz dìa de muertos“.

He 23 years old, she a year older. The first meeting in the 2014, only five years later love arrives also thanks to a lucky collaboration that resulted in the success of Señorita, summer hit of 2019. The increasingly pressing rumors of a blossoming relationship were confirmed on July 3, 2019, the starting date of the story. Together in the most glamorous red carpets, together in work and together also in musical shows.

The last public appearance of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dates back to the mega concert of Global Citizen Live where the two exchanged a romantic kiss in front of a human wave that cheered them. It will certainly remain a beautiful friendship, perhaps one that one day may well find an even stronger feeling.

Meanwhile, for the moment, the memory of a lived love remains.