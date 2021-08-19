Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the best moments of love (2019)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are officially a couple since July 2019, but within a few months they have already made a lot of talk about them. A duet together that was one of the most sung, danced songs and which earned them a Grammy nomination, lots of kisses, super hot performances, lots of kisses, love messages and…. still many kisses! Among the Shamila there is no lack of passion and public outings confirm that the two cannot do without PDA a gogo, whether it is outside a restaurant or on the sidelines during a basketball game. Waiting to know if 2020 will give us a new musical collaboration, let’s retrace the best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the best moments of love … only in 2019

The 4th of July weekend when it all started

Rumors of a possible relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello began the weekend after July 4th. And seeing the video of Señorita, we do not struggle to understand why certain rumors have spread. The two had been seen walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood before hiding behind a tree and kissing. But that wasn’t the end of it. A few days later, Camila had attended Shawn Mendes concerts in Los Angeles. If this were not enough, the confirmation that they are actually together, comes a few days later …

Kisses in Miami

The two spend their first vacation together in Miami and are photographed in the pool in attitudes that leave no room for imagination.

Family introductions

Miami is the hometown of Camila Cabello and the stop on Shawn’s tour in the city of Florida has become the best opportunity to introduce him to the family. Where if not at his concert? The whole Cabello family seems to have appreciated Shawn Mendes’ performance and there are several videos that see Camila unleash on the notes of her boyfriend’s songs.

It’s love!

On August 8, on the occasion of Shawn Mendes’ 21st birthday, Camila Cabello posts a photo on her IG profile in which she publicly declares her love. The dedication leaves no doubt: “Happy birthday to this magical human. I love you!”. The couple in the following days is spotted in New York to celebrate the event with friends and family.

Kisses in Montreal

Camila Cabello followed Shawn Mendes on almost every stage of his tour which ended in Canada. Also in Montreal, the two were spotted hand in hand, between a coffee and many kisses.

Kisses in New York too

A few weeks later, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are seen strolling the streets of New York together. The walk ends between the tables of a bar, also in this case between a coffee and many kisses.

MTV VMA quite hot!

The two appear on stage alongside the MTV VMAs, doing a somewhat hot performance of Señorita. But all the fans who expected a passionate final kiss, like those who used to trade us in their public outings, they were disappointed. The song ended with the two bringing their faces closer, closer and closer to make a harmless nose-nose. But off the stage they did not spare themselves …

Kisses to the MTV VMAs

If the stage performance didn’t bring the public kiss everyone expected, Shamila showed how much they were in love while sitting in the audience. Thinking they weren’t framed, they indulged in sweet PDAs and obviously some kisses too.

Kisses in Toronto

If they don’t let themselves go on stage, they seem to be very at ease in public places in various cities. Toronto is no exception and even here they are pinched while strolling to swap hold effusions.

Kisses (and kisses) on webcam

After all these PDAs in public, fans have noticed that Shamila have a bit of a weird way of kissing. The two decided to respond to these rumors by posting a tutorial (?) On how to kiss. The result is much stranger than ironic… but much stranger indeed.

Love playlist

Do you and your sweetheart have a love song? Just one? Know that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have an entire playlist. It was the same singer as Mercy to reveal it by responding to a Q&A session with fans while he was in Australia. He then added:

“We have a playlist. I would like to tell you, I would really like to tell you, but I feel that it is something that we should keep between us, if it’s ok. “

I mean, Shawn hasn’t revealed anything, but we think that Señorita is part of it by right.

Kisses at the match

If a game of the LA Lakers could be boring, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will light up the spirits a bit. In November, the couple sitting in the front row at the Staples Center didn’t spare themselves to show their love publicly with kisses, hugs and caresses (again!).

Him, her and Taylor Swift

You’ve already heard Shawn Mendes’ remix of Lover, Taylor Swift’s song? If you listen to the words, it is easy to understand who it could be dedicated to. The handsome Shawn Mendes talks about growing up next to his love, after having conquered him after years of trying. Sound familiar to you?

More and more kisses

Between best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello of 2019 there are many, really many kisses. You still didn’t realize it, did you? Well, then to reiterate it we tell you that among the best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello there are so many kisses and what kisses. Scroll through the photos in the post to confirm. Here they were outside a restaurant in LA in November and the scene looks straight out of Fifty Shades of Gray.

A Grammy for two

The chemistry between the two could be one of the secret weapons that led to the worldwide success of Señorita. Success that also led to a Grammy nomination. Camila Cabello celebrated the news with a very romantic post: “Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person @shawnmendes EEEEEEEEEEEPPPPPP! Congratulations to all our friends who have been nominated. Thanks”.

An AMA for two

At the end of November, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are awarded the American Music Awards. The two then post a photo of the award ceremony on IG ei love messages between the two they do not wait. Shawn writes: “Thank you all, thank you very much! Thanks Camila, I admire you a lot, you incredible human being, thanks for being who you are! “.

Camila’s post exudes love in every word: “I love you Shawn Mendes, thank you for being there for me yesterday and every other day, you have the most loving and beautiful heart I know! Thanks to all our fans for voting, we love and appreciate you so much and we are so grateful for you! ”.

Camila Cabello’s songs for Shawn Mendes

On December 6th Camila Cabello’s new album was released Romance and fans weren’t long in coming to pick out which songs were about Shawn Mendes. One is surely Used to this. The singer wrote this track after giving her first kiss to Shawn Mendes in San Francisco, reflecting on how weird it would be to kiss her best friend but she would get used to it. The other two tracks that could talk about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship are Liar And First man, but there is no confirmation of these.

