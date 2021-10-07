News

Shawn Mendes and that kiss on stage with Camila Cabello

Posted on
After almost two years stop at concerts due to the pandemic, during which Shawn Mendes he played live only virtually or on the occasion of television and private shows, last September the singer is returned to perform live in front of an audience of fans.

The 23-year-old Canadian gave a concert for fans on September 22 in New York and, again in the Big Apple, on 25 September he took the stage of the New York event of the global initiative scheduled in various cities around the world “Global Citizen Live“.

The songwriter has witnessed these first concerts after the stop for the Coronavirus pandemic, on social media and these days it has remembered past shows by sharing an excerpt from a live to promote his new European and UK tour of the coming year. The tour will also stop in Italy, in Bologna, on April 2, 2021.

Of the “Global Citizen Live” in Central Park the singer shared several photos and videos on his Instagram profile, saying he was “very well” during the live and his happiness to be back from the fans. Right on the stage of that event – where Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Cindy Lauper and Paul Simon also performed, during the performance of “Señorita” in duet with Camila Cabello – Shawn Mendes and the singer his girlfriend indulged in a kiss witnessed by photos and videos of the event.

